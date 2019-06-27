Denver man dies during Dominican Republic trip

A man died a mysterious death in the Dominican Republic.

Khalid Adkins and his daughter had been having a great time on the beach Sunday near Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Then he found himself in pain. (Source: Source: Family/KDVR/CNN)

So far, there’s been no official word on the cause. His family is trying to figure out how to get his body back home.

Khalid Adkins and his daughter had been having a great time on the beach Sunday near Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Not long afterward, he found himself in pain.

“My dad was like something bit me on the side of his leg, and he was like ‘It hurts. ... It really hurts. ... Is it supposed to hurt like this?’” Mia Adkins said.

She thought it might have been a mosquito bite and returned to Denver on a scheduled flight that night.

Her father was too sick to fly and ended up in a Santo Domingo hospital Monday. He was desperately trying to get help from family in Colorado.

Frustration quickly set in.

“I just don’t understand. I don’t understand how I go from being able to talk to him and see him on his Facebook to some random person answering it and telling me he had died,” said Marla Strick, his sister-In-law.

The State Department confirmed Adkins’ death, but the family has so many questions.

“Why, how? We had zero contact with anyone at the hospitals. We tried I don’t know how many times to call,” Strick said.

For Mia Adkins, this has been a hard day.

“I literally was with my dad on ATVs riding with my dad having a good time and now he’s gone.”

She was the last family member to see her dad alive.

“I’m still in shock. I don’t want to believe it’s true. I still don’t believe it’s true ... I have no words, honestly,” Mia Adkins said.

The family said it wants to know what caused Khalid Adkins to die.

At least 11 Americans have died in the Dominican Republic since the beginning of the year, according to CNN.

Dominican Republic officials said the the number of deaths are not unusual and are not related.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to cover his expenses.

