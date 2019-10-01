Department of Justice charges Independence man with multiple sex crimes

Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced the Wisconsin Department of Justice has charged James P. Killian Sr. of Independence, Wis. with three counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Repeated Acts of Sexual Assault of the Same Child, and other related charges for incidents that occurred in Trempealeau County.

Mr. Killian was prosecuted by the former Trempealeau County District Attorney for related charges in 2015 and 2016 involving the same child victims, and the case ended in a mistrial and a court ordered dismissal of those criminal charges with prejudice.

The Trempealeau County District Attorney then asked DOJ to take and review the case. DCI investigated and DOJ identified chargeable sexual assault crimes disclosed but not covered by or charged in the first prosecution. More information is available in the criminal complaint.

Mr. Killian, age 59, was arrested by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on September 27, 2019 and was booked into the Trempealeau County jail. A booking photo is attached.

This case was investigated by DCI and the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. Victim services are being provided by the Trempealeau County Victim Witness Office and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. The case is being prosecuted by DOJ Division of Legal Services Assistant Attorney General Shelly Rusch, with authorization from the Trempealeau County District Attorney.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Killian is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

