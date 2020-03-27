Department of Revenue to help small businesses on sales tax

Department of Revenue announces immediate steps to help small

businesses with sales tax payments due on March 31.

Small businesses can immediately request an extension to file sales and

use tax returns due March 31, 2020 until April 30, 2020 and due April 30, 2020 until June 1, 2020.

Other elements regarding sales tax:

-DOR will not assess late filing fees or penalties if sales/use tax returns are filed by April 30 or June 1

-By law, payments are due March 31 and April 30; 12% interest will accrue beginning on the due date, unless

the legislature changes the law to allow the DOR to waive interest

Other changes from DOR to help taxpayers during COVID-19 pandemic:

- Expediting claims for both the Earned Income Tax credit and Homestead credit

-Lowering the interest rate from 18% to 12% on unpaid balances on sales and use tax returns due March 31 and April

30, 2020

-Allowing installment payment plans for amounts reported on returns but unpaid

-Relaxing collection activities on delinquent amounts due between now and July 15, 2020, unless suspending the

collection activity would compromise the state's ability to collect the amount due.

-Delaying the start of most new audits of small businesses