Deputies: Jackson Co. man shot and killed neighbor's dog

A Jackson County man has been charged after deputies say he shot and killed his neighbor’s dog.

It happened on March 16.

According to a criminal complaint, Donald Chandler shot and killed his neighbor’s dog when it got off its chain.

Chandler told investigators the dog was “crazy and out of control.” The complaint goes on to say Chandler told investigators the decision to shoot the dog was “quick and stupid” and said that he just shot to scare the dog away, but accidentally hit the dog in the neck.

Chandler said the dog had been “terrorizing” the neighborhood, but when police asked other neighbors about the dog, they said the dog was not a nuisance.