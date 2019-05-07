Deputies: Woman found dead in rural Warrens

On May 6, 2019 at 5:12 PM the Monroe County Communications Center received a 911 call from an address on Broadway Avenue, rural Warrens. The caller reported that a family member was believed to be deceased.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel, including patrol deputies and detectives, responded and confirmed that a 46 year old female was deceased. It was determined that the female died as the result of a single gunshot wound. Detectives began a death investigation, which included interviews and serving a search warrant at the residence. Specialized resources from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit were requested and responded to assist with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by Monroe County Medical Examiner, Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Justice.

