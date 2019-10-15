Deputies ask Florida man to quit calling about his stolen marijuana

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man repeatedly called 911 to report that his roommate had stolen his marijuana.

A deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office posted a Twitter response to the man's calls Saturday night: Stop calling.

Deputy Neal Zalva says in the Twitter video that he called the man back to tell him to quit contacting the sheriff's office about his stolen marijuana. Zalva recorded the video as part of the agency's #TweetAlong program, which allows viewers to get a behind-the-scenes look at the police work by the deputies.

Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in Florida.

A sheriff's office spokesman says no charges were filed against the caller.

Sheriff's office communications director Kevin Doll said Tuesday they just wanted the man to stop calling about the stolen weed.

