Deputies investigate death at Coon Fork County campground

On Friday 06/07/19 at approximately 7:41 AM, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to E25525 CTH CF, Coon Fork County Campground, reference to an obvious death.

Upon arrival, a death investigation was initiated. As a result of the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the public is not in any danger. It was further determined that the incident appeared to be medical in nature. An autopsy will be performed to confirm our findings.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family.