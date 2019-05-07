Deputies investigating death in rural Sparta

On May 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM the Monroe County Communications Center received a 911 call from an address on Iband Avenue, rural Sparta. The caller reported that a family member was believed to be deceased.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel, including patrol deputies and detectives, responded and confirmed that a 37 year old male was deceased. The cause of death is not apparent at this time.

Detectives began a death investigation, which included interviews and serving a search warrant at the residence.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center.

