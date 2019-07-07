Deputies: motorcyclist killed by driver fleeing law enforcement officers

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist killed and the suspected driver of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist is identified as 39-year-old Dustin Kalland of Stillwater, MN.

The driver of the suspected stolen vehicle is identified as 37-year-old Brandon Lieffring of New Richmond.

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (MEDIA RELEASE) --A motorcyclist is dead after the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says he was hit a by a driver leading law enforcement officers on a chase.

It started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 when the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an incident in the 2000 block of STH 65 in Star Prairie Township.

A caller reported a vehicle was taken without permission and a court ordered no-contact order was being violated.

Deputies responded, found the vehicle in question, and attempted to stop it on STH 65, north of New Richmond. Deputies say the driver didn't stop, and a chase began.

The chase continued east on STH 64, then north on STH 46, towards the Village of Deer Park.

Deputies say the vehicle passed several other motorists on the left hand side. There were several motorcycles taking a left turn on Main Street near North Street West.

The suspect vehicle hit one of the motorcyclists, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle then ran from the scene, and he was caught after a short foot chase.

No names are being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.