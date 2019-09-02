Deputies searching for driver who crashed into a house before fleeing

Deputies are looking for a driver who they say crashed into an Eau Claire County home early Labor Day morning.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 1:30am Monday in the 3000 block of Blakeley Avenue in the Township of Washington.

Deputies say officers were responding to reports of a car versus house crash. Officials say reports indicated that a Hispanic male was still sitting in the vehicle but upon arrival, it was determined that the driver had just fled the scene on foot.

The Sheriff's office says before crashing into the home, the vehicle also hit a parked car. With assistance from the Altoona Police Department’s K9 unit, the area was searched but the driver was not found.

Authorities say the home that was hit sustained foundational damage. The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip through Eau Claire County Crimestoppers.