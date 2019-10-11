Deputies searching for suspect in Dunn County armed robbery

On October 11, 2019 at 12:56 hours the Dunn County Communication Center received a call of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the U-Fuel located at N5698 850th street which is located adjacent to the Exit 52 I-94 and U.S. 12 interchange.

Deputies assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol responded to and remain on scene with the investigation and area search active. The victim indicated a male subject with a silver handgun and a blue bandana over his face demanded money before leaving southbound on foot.

Video surveillance was obtained from a nearby business that the victim has identified as the suspect. We are sharing the suspect photo requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If anyone has information they may contact the Sheriff’s Office or anonymously at dunncocrimestoppers.com.