The Republican Party of Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District has voted to endorse candidate Derrick Van Orden.

Van Orden received more than 73% of the vote and released this statement:

"I would like to thank our Third District Caucus for their endorsement today. This is the first step in uniting our party and our fellow Western Wisconsin neighbors to bring accountability and our values back to Washington DC. I will work tirelessly to earn this every day."