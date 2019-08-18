Design in the works for Boyd Park Plus Project

The Boyd Park Plus Project is one step closer to becoming a reality after raising more than the $10,000 needed to begin the design process.

On August 18 residents of the Eastside Hill neighborhood were invited to Boyd Park for the Annual Eastside Hill Picnic & Boyd Park Input Session.

Ayres Associate, the architect for the project, set up a booth at the gathering to share ideas so far for the park revitalization and listen to feedback from community members.

The Boyd Park Plus Project is being coordinated by the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Steering Committee.

Some ideas the committee has proposed for the park thus far include a skateboard park, new playground equipment, river access, fishing areas and a focus on nature education.

“This park will be kind of be like our brand. This park should represent what the Eastside Hill stands for,” says Chris Buske, a member of the committee.

Now that the committee has been able to gather feedback from the public, it will begin to finalize a design within the next 2 to 3 months.

Most of 2020 will be spent fundraising for the park and writing grants. Committee members say they hope to break ground on the project by spring of 2021.

The neighborhood steering committee meetings take place every third Thursday of the month at Spirit Lutheran Church and are open to the public.

