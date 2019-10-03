Design workshop held to replace Eau Claire park fountain

A fountain in Eau Claire's Wilson Park failed around a year ago.

Thursday, city officials took a step in trying to replace it.

A public design workshop was held at city hall to get input on design options for a new water feature in the downtown park.

The original fountain was built in 1969.

City officials say after a half-century the time was right for something new to be put in its place.

"You know, we knew that the fountain was reaching a point, in terms of age, where was reaching the end of what we would call its 'useful life'. So, replacement was probably going to occur at some point anyways. But then, obviously, with the failure that created sort of the need to get that done sooner rather than later," said City of Eau Claire Business Analyst Josh Solinger.

The hope is for construction to begin on a new fountain sometime next summer.

