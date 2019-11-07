Dessert Extravaganza event raises money for The Community Table

You were allowed to indulge your sweet tooth while raising money for the local nonprofit The Community Table.

It was the first-ever dessert extravaganza.

The event was held at The Community Table's location on Putnam Street in Eau Claire.

The family-friendly night showcased extravagant desserts created by local chefs and bakers, all while helping The Community Table's goal of providing meals for those in need.

"One of our employees made the macaroons. So, the other night, we were all in here baking it together. So that's really exciting. From Festival, they provided some awesome cakes to Sam's Club. They have some two-tier cakes that we're really excited to have out there," said Hannah Guralski with The Community Table.

The Community Table provides around 45,000 meals per year for people in the Chippewa Valley.