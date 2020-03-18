Destined to be together: couple reunites after 26 years

If you don't believe that everything happens for a reason, you just might after this story. One local couple is living proof that, if it's meant to be, it will happen.

A couple in Osseo, met and started dating in high school then life took them separate ways. But 26 years later, these high school sweethearts got back together.

Side by side on the couch, Missy and Bill Courtois are flipping through the pages of their past. "I was a senior, when she was a sophomore when we met,” Bill said. They met in English class at Fenton High School in a Chicago suburb. "The home of the Bison,” Missy added.

In 1986, Bill graduated and the two went their separate ways. "You always think in high school, we are going to be friends forever sort of thing, then life takes over and you lose contact one by one as the years go by,” Bill said.

They got married to different people, had children and later divorced. But then in 2012, Missy sent a Facebook message to Bill. "We had talked just about every day for a while on Facebook,” Bill said. “One day I decided I'm just going to take a ride up there.” He made the trip from northern Illinois to Osseo for a reunion, 26 years in the making. "It was just wonderful; it was like right back to that moment,” Missy added.

During that surprise visit in 2012, Missy was wearing a unicorn necklace that bill gave her in high school. "I have never taken it off,” she said. That's just the beginning of their love story, the couple got married in 2014 and now lives in Osseo with their four cats.

They love their cats, their kids and above all, each other. "You think you are in love and you think you are cared for but when you truly are, it's a great feeling,” Missy said.

But when looking back to the way things were in 1985. "We both are very firm believers that things happen for a reason, our lives happened for a reason,” Bill added.

He knew even back then, when you wrote a message in her yearbook where he said “I love you always” that the couple was destined to be together. "I never in my wildest dreams thought that we would be this, see her again, let alone end up marrying her and having a wonderful life and falling in love,” Bill said.

