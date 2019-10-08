Dick’s Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of AR-15s

The move comes after Dick’s made the decision last year to stop carrying the rifles following the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead. (Source: MGN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 11:35 AM, Oct 08, 2019

(CNN) - Dick’s Sporting Goods has destroyed more than $5 million worth of assault weapons, according to CEO Ed Stack, who made the announcement in a recent interview.

He said the company turned the AR-15 rifles into scrap metal to keep them off the street.

The move comes after Dick’s made the decision to stop carrying the rifles following the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 people dead. The company sold the shooter a shotgun.

Even though it wasn’t the weapon used in the shooting, that massacre largely impacted the company’s actions.

Dick’s also said it would stop selling high-capacity magazines and raised its gun purchasing age to 21 from 18.

Stack said in the interview that the changes cost the company nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in sales.

Stack details his thought process behind his stand on guns in a book coming out Tuesday, “It’s How We Play The Game: Build a Business. Take a Stand. Make a Difference.”

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus