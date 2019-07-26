Digital threat classes hosted at Chippewa Valley Technical College

This week, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been hosting digital threat assessment courses around the state.

One of these courses was held today at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire.

The DOJ’s Office of School Safety has been hosting the sessions to give educators and others who work with kids, tools in identifying student safety concerns online.

It also breaks down how people can accurately track what students are finding and sharing on social media.

For more information about the courses, click here.

