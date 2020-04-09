Diocese of La Crosse Bishop Callahan addresses COVID-19 pandemic, Easter

The past several weeks have brought fear, uncertainty, and death as the world continues to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

WEAU's Bob Gallaher conducted a virtual interview with Diocese of La Crosse Bishop William Patrick Callahan on how Christians can seek hope and comfort during these trying times.

As the death toll in the United States and worldwide continues to climb, Bishop William Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse says he finds solace in the extraordinary sacrifices being made by medical personnel on the front lines of battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Callahan says, "I listen to the television programs talking about the various doctors and nurses and people who are telling us what to do. What kind of things they are doing and realize what an incredible gift they are and how grateful I am to them. My stock and trade is to remind everybody that we are not alone in this. That we do have faith and our faith continues to help us to understand that God has come upon us, Jesus walks with us, and Jesus is the one who suffered and died. When we talk about the suffering and death that goes on we need to look at the one suffering and death that makes ours go away."

Bishop Callahan offers this advance about how to face the daily challenges posed by COVID-19.

"This pandemic could not have happened and a more intense moment for all of us because it really does accentuate the fact that we really try to focus ourselves upon the Resurrection of Jesus. This is an object lesson in our faith, that Jesus suffered, died. Suffering and death, pain, torture all of those things are part and parcel of what we are seeing each and every day."

While people will be unable to congregate during this, the holiest of weeks in the Catholic Church, Bishop Callahan says he wants everyone in the Diocese of La Crosse to know resources are there to take part in Holy Week activities.

"My priests throughout the Diocese are trying their best to make sure the Holy Week ceremonies, the Triduum ceremonies, all these type of things leading up to Easter that they are being live streamed. That they are someway being celebrated in ways that while following the directives of the government, we are also trying to make sure that the people know that we are there for them and that we are trying to care for them."

Callahan says while he believes prayer should be a part of our daily lives, it it critical during times of crises that we reach out to God and connect.

"This is holy season and it's a time to look into, see that pain and suffering and death have been overcome by the one who has come from God. If we can keep that in mind, there will be tremendous consolation for us."

To watch Holy week masses from the Cathedral in La Crosse, click here.