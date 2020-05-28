Diocese of La Crosse churches prepare to offer in-person masses again

Many parishes in the Diocese of La Crosse will offer in-person masses again starting this weekend.

Each parish must follow strict guidelines set by the Bishop and CDC.

These include being at just 25 percent capacity, social distancing, and using every third pew.

Communion will only be distributed by priests and deacons and if any physical contact occurs, they will re-sanitize in between people.

Volunteers have been re-trained and will be opening doors gloved and sanitizing all pews and touch points between masses.

"People who are 65 and older are actually encouraged to stay at home and stay safe and watch online," said Father Brian Konopa of Mary Mother of the Church. "People with underlying conditions are asked to stay home. Our Bishop even goes as far to say, if you're just a little anxious about it and you just kind of hesitate, that's fine to stay home."

Holy Water fonts at entrances will not be available and all hymnals have been removed for safety.

Mary Mother of the Church will continue to livestream its 4 pm Saturday mass.

Other parishes in the Diocese of La Crosse will be reopening in the weeks to come.