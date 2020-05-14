Diocese of La Crosse to begin gradual reopening of churches May 31

On behalf of Bishop William Patrick Callahan -Statement Regarding Resuming Public Mass:

"As we continue to safeguard human life and the common good in the Diocese of La Crosse I believe that a slow controlled return to the public celebration of the sacraments is necessary and in our best interest.

The COVID-19 pandemic has required a great sacrifice for the Catholic faithful restricting worship and active participation in the sacramental life of the Diocese of La Crosse and beyond. After much prayer, extensive consultation with the Bishops of our State, clergy and community leaders, I am happy to announce that we will begin a gradual reopening of our churches beginning May 31, 2020. I ask the Catholic Community to use extra caution and good judgement in determining if you should attend Mass. The Sunday Mass dispensation continues for those concerned about the Coronavirus threat because of age, health condition or other reasons," said Bishop Callahan.

