On Saturday, the Diocese of La Crosse plans to publish the list of clergy accused of child sexual abuse.

The release coincides with a pastoral letter from Bishop William Patrick Callahan, which will be read at all masses throughout the weekend.

The list is being published after an audit of all clergy files dating back to 1868.

The Diocese of La Crosse serves nearly 200,000 Catholics in 19 counties including Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, La Crosse and other surrounding areas.