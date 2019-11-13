Disney Plus racks up 10 million subscribers, adds warning to some older shows

It was a good first day for Disney Plus.

Disney+ hits 10 million subscribers; warns subscribers some of its older content has "outdated cultural depictions." (Source: Disney, CNN)

The new streaming service racked up 10 million subscribers on its first day.

Disney’s claim seems to back up their story that the platform crashed on Tuesday because demand exceeded its highest expectations.

It’s uncertain how many of the new accounts will stick with the service once the 7-day free trial runs its course.

Disney Plus is projected to reach up to 90 million global subscribers by 2025.

Still, Disney has a long way to go to catch up with the 160 million subscribers already on Netflix.

Subscribers have access to the company's biggest brands, including Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Animation and Pixar.

Some of those millions of new eyes will see a warning about outdated cultural stereotypes when they tune into Disney’s older content.

Certain depictions that were seen as appropriate at the time they were created, may seem inappropriate now.

Classics like “Dumbo,” “The Jungle Book,” “Mary Poppins” and “Peter Pan” may have scenes some viewers may now find offensive or insensitive.

