Disney announces EPCOT overhaul

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 2:26 PM, Aug 26, 2019

(CNN) - Big changes are coming to EPCOT as Disney overhauls the aging theme park.

New attractions and a new pavilion are announced for EPCOT. (Source: Disney/CNN)

A "Guardians of the Galaxy” ride and a "Moana" experience are just two of the attractions Disney says it’s using to reinvent EPCOT. It’s also adding a new pavilion.

The theme park is undergoing "the biggest transformation of any park we've ever accomplished," said Bob Chapek, Disney's chairman of parks, experiences and products, who said the new Epcot will be "more Disney, more family, more timely and more relevant."

Other park updates will include a Mary Poppins attraction in the United Kingdom pavilion and an overhaul of the "Spaceship Earth" ride.

No word on when some of the attractions will be complete, but Disney World’s 50th anniversary is coming Oct. 1, 2021.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus