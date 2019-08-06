Disney announces streaming bundle price

Disney is making the package available Nov. 12, the same day Disney Plus is launching. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Tue 7:00 PM, Aug 06, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney says it will offer its three streaming services in a package for $13.

Hulu now costs $6, and ESPN Plus costs $5. The upcoming Disney Plus service will cost $7. So the package will represent a $5 savings. Disney is making the package available Nov. 12, the same day Disney Plus is launching.

Disney is turning to its own streaming services to compete with Netflix as people drop traditional cable services, and Disney loses revenue from its ESPN and traditional channels. Disney offered more details about its streaming plans in discussing its quarterly earnings results Tuesday.

Disney gained control of Hulu with its purchase of Fox's entertainment businesses this year.

___

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus