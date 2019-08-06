Disney announces streaming bundle price

Disney says it will offer its three streaming services in a package for $13.

Hulu now costs $6, and ESPN Plus costs $5. The upcoming Disney Plus service will cost $7. So the package will represent a $5 savings. Disney is making the package available Nov. 12, the same day Disney Plus is launching.

Disney is turning to its own streaming services to compete with Netflix as people drop traditional cable services, and Disney loses revenue from its ESPN and traditional channels. Disney offered more details about its streaming plans in discussing its quarterly earnings results Tuesday.

Disney gained control of Hulu with its purchase of Fox's entertainment businesses this year.

