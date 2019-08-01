Displeased with pizza, man slaps cashier, police say

By  | 
Updated: Thu 9:42 PM, Aug 01, 2019

LIVONIA, Mich. (Gray News) - Jason Thorpe had two options when he came back to a Michigan Little Caesar’s upset about his pizza.

Jason Thorpe pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery. He will spend 20 days in jail. (Source: Livonia Police Department)

He could either wait for a replacement pizza or take a refund.

Thorpe chose neither. He opted for violence.

According to Livonia police, Thorpe was captured on the store’s surveillance camera slapping a female cashier in the face.

She fell to the floor. A female accomplice escorted Thorpe back to the car.

They drove away, but not before another customer followed them to the parking lot and got a picture of his license plate.

That customer handed it over to detectives who used it to track Thorpe down.

Authorities charged him on July 24 with misdemeanor assault and battery. He pleaded guilty two days later and will spend 20 days in jail.

The 16th District Court also handed down a $750 fine.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus