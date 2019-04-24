District: Threats made toward Arcadia schools, no immediate danger

The School District of Arcadia was alerted on the morning of April 24, 2019, to some threatening comments made via email to several Arcadia High School students.

The district says the threat was made by an individual who is not a member of the school district student body, nor a member of the district community. After immediately learning of the threat, contact was made with the district in which the student is enrolled and the City of Arcadia Police Department made immediate contact with the law enforcement agency in that county. In addition, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to any students or staff or to any school buildings. Staff, students, and parents were alerted as soon as it was practical after learning of and assessing the threat. The School District and the local law enforcement agencies will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that all students, staff, and buildings are safe and secure.

No further information is being released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.