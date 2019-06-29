Dive team recovers more than 50 e-scooters from Portland river

PORTLAND (KPTV/CNN) - It may have looked like detective work for some big case but a dive team with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office scouring the bottom of the Willamette River, scooped up 57 e-scooters in a two-day span.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team used their training days to go scooter saving. In all, they retrieved 57 scooters in two days. (Source: MCSO)

“I thought somebody jumped probably,” said Ryan Alexander, who stopped to watch the divers.

The sheriff’s office divers were on a mission to recover Lime, Razor and Bird scooters from the bottom of the river.

“Now they are on dry land, but they don't look like they are going to be driving anytime soon,” said Julian Pschied.

In total 11 were brought from the murky depths of the Willamette Tuesday.

The dive team found 15 scooters last month during a training exercise. Tuesday, they began a two-day mission to recover the rest of them,

“Seeing this, I mean, I apologize for saying it but I think it is hilarious,” said Myrna Sislen, who was visiting from Washington.

“A little sad, I am a scooter rider myself, I own my scooter so I really appreciate what scooters add to the Portland transportation community and it sucks the someone is just throwing them into the water," Pschied said.

Love them or hate them, the sheriff's office said the scooters don't belong in the water.

One concern is the ecological damage the batteries could have on the environment.

“It is always entertaining. You never know what you are going to discover running along the Portland waterfront," Pschied said.

It’s so murky and dark at the bottom, divers have to find everything by touching it. The team used this as a training mission.

