Diving operations suspended in Wisconsin River search

Diving operations are being suspended in the search for a child missing in the Wisconsin River near Wisconsin Dells.

Authorities were called to an area called The Narrows about 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 for a child who went under the water.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the child is identified as 11-year-old Jamison Miller of rural Grand Marsh.

According to the sheriff's office, Bruce's Legacy Search and Recovery assisted in the search Friday.

On Saturday, the La Crosse Fire Department, Columbia County Sheriff's Office dive team, DNR, and Juneau County Sheriff's Office helped with recovery efforts.

Daily water searches will continue, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, but diving operations are being suspended at this time.