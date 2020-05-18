Doctor Marquell Johnson named to Eau Claire Area School Board

13 people applied for an open seat on the the Eau Claire Area School Board. Tonight, the board chose Doctor Marquell Johnson to fill that vacancy.

Johnson is currently an Associate Professor of Kinesiology and Director of rehabilitation science at UW-Eau Claire. He's lived in the district for the last 13 years. He was previously a member of the Eau Claire Area School District post-secondary advisory committee.

Johnson succeeds Laurie Klinkhammer who stepped down from the school board. Johnson officially starts serving on the board Wednesday.