Doctor named chief medical foundation officer of Gundersen Medical Foundation

A new doctor has accepted the role of chief medical foundation officer for Gundersen Medical Foundation.

The foundation announced Dr. Stephen Shapiro, MD, FACS will lead the foundation and will also serve as chair of the Gundersen Medical Foundation Board of Directors. He will start the role early in 2020.

“My first experience at Gundersen was in 1992 with an excellent rotation in Anesthesia while I was a medical student at the University of Wisconsin,” Dr. Shapiro recalls. “When I was looking for a surgical position in 2003, Gundersen was the first place I considered due to the organization’s commitment to patient care. Additionally, I was excited to start a surgical career in a place so committed to medical education and research to achieve outstanding quality of care for our community. It’s amazing to think back on my medical school rotation and the positive impact Gundersen Medical Foundation had and how, years later, I will be in a leadership position to continue and improve on what has made Gundersen a special place for generations of patients and students.”

