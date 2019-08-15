Doctors suspect vaping behind dozens of lung illnesses in US

As many as 50 people in at least six states have come down with breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or other vaping products.

No deaths have been reported. Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and vomiting. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury.

Cases have been reported in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Officials in New York, California and Indiana have been looking into similar reports, too.

Health officials have only been counting certain lung illnesses in which the person had vaped within three months. Most are teens, but some adult cases have also been reported.

No single vaping device or liquid is associated with the illnesses.

A lung specialist who saw all four of Minnesota's reported cases says each had vaped different products.