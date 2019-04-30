Doctors talk on vaccine importance during 'National Infant Immunization Week'

This is National Infant Immunization Week and it's happening as the number of measles cases in the U.S. hits a 25-year high.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are 704 measles cases across the nation.

About 37 percent of all cases involved children four years old and younger.

Officials with Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire say there are 14 routine vaccinations for infants to get and stress the importance of getting them as early as possible.

"I would say most people follow the recommended vaccine schedule. It is set up the way it is to follow the schedule, because that provides children with the most protection as early as we can. Unfortunately, a lot of these infections and diseases are more serious or deadly for children that are younger,” said Dr. Stevenson.

Doctor Stevenson says a federal program called Vaccines for Children can provide those for children. It’s offered for parents who may not be able to pay for them on their own.

