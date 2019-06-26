Documents show NSA again improperly collected call records

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released documents show the National Security Agency improperly collected phone records four months after it said it had fixed technical problems that caused a similar collection of data that violated federal law.

Internal documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union show the NSA in October 2018 received data from a phone company in violation of limits set by Congress. The ACLU obtained the records in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit and released them Wednesday.

Congress set limits on the NSA's collection of call "meta data" following disclosures about the program by the former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

Previously the NSA determined "technical irregularities" resulted in its receiving unauthorized data.

The NSA said Wednesday it discovered and immediately addressed another incident in October 2018.

