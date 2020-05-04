Dog bite reported at Eau Claire dog park, health department seeking information

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is looking for more information related to a dog bite that was reported at an Eau Claire dog park.

Health officials say a reported small to medium black dog with short hair bit a young girl at Otter Creek Dog Park on Saturday, May 2 around 10 a.m.

The owner was described as a white male around 6 feet tall with blonde hair and a short-trimmed beard wearing a red shirt.

The rabies status of the dog needs to be determined and the health department asks if you have any information, to call 715-839-4972.