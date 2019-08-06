Dog miraculously survives 6-story fall from building

A French bulldog is the talk of the Big Apple after surviving a six-floor fall off the roof of a Manhattan building.

A dog proved he too has nine lives after surviving a fall from the roof of a six-story building in Manhattan on Friday night. (Source: WCBS, Sam Farnum, Emma Henrich, CNN)

Two-year-old Winston caught his owner Emma Heinrich by surprise when he darted up a flight of stairs and through an open door in the building where they live.

"I watched him reach the edge, try to slow himself down, but it was too late, and he just tumbled over the edge," she said.

"It was one of the most terrifying moments that I’ve experienced, it was really, really scary.”

Heinrich watched her dog crash through the sunroof of a car parked below and then rushed downstairs.

"The whole way down I was trying to prepare myself," she said.

Instead of heartbreak, Heinrich got the surprise of a lifetime.

"He was just up sitting on the driver seat. Heavily panting but just looking around,” she said. “Everyone was like is this your dog?”

Heinrich and her husband rushed Winston to the hospital. He’s fine other than needing a few stitches and being a bit banged up.

As for future walks, Heinrich said, “he’ll be on leash for the rest of his life.”

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.