Dog swim supports Chippewa Falls dog park

Pooches took over a local swimming pool Wednesday evening.

The 11th annual dog swim took place at the Chippewa Falls Swimming Pool in partnership with Happy Tails Dog Park.

The pool closed for the season Sunday, which gave dogs the chance to paddle around Wednesday.

Organizers expected around 200 dogs to take a dip in the pool.

"Some are just water bugs. Others are a little bit skittish, but they still love the camaraderie of the other dogs. We get an opportunity to use the pool for this one day, and then they'll prep it for winter," said Happy Tails Dog Park President Mark Bassett.

The cost was $5 per dog with all the money raised going to Happy Tails Dog Park in Chippewa Falls.