Dogfest helps UWEC students with end-of-semester stress

The end of a college semester can come with a lot of stress.

But students at UW-Eau Claire had a chance to remove some stress with help from some furry, four-legged friends.

Monday, UWEC's Residence Hall Association put on "Dogfest."

The bi-annual event looks to bring a balance between work and play for students.

In addition to petting a pooch, games and other activities were offered.

"I think a lot of students miss their dogs when they leave for college or miss their pets. So I think allowing them that chance to feel like they're back at home, comforted by another animal, really helps destress and feel very welcome," said student Franny Donovan.

Each student was given 15 minutes to come and pet a dog.

Finals week at UW-Eau Claire starts Monday, May 20.