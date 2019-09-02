Doggie Swim Fest supports local K-9 unit and dog park

Hundreds of four-legged friends enjoyed some relaxation this labor day thanks to a local swimming pool.

The Doggie Swim Fest took place at Fairfax pool where more than 300 dogs had fun in the water.

The event raised money for the Eau Claire police K-9 unit and Eau Claire’s off-leash dog parks.

There were special activities like water retrieval - pet vendors -and of course an open swim.

ECPD officers say events like this help offset the cost of k-9 units.

“It's an awesome program for our department, but there are a lot of funds that are associated for it,” said Sgt. Josh O'Malley of ECPD. “Anything we can do to like this to help lessen that financial burden definitely helps our program be successful."

All dogs at today's swim had to have proof of their current vaccines.

The Eau Claire Police Department currently has two K-9 officers - Jake and Monso.

