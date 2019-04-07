Dogs compete for top honors at kennel club show

Nearly 500 dog owners from around the country arrived in Merrill this weekend to participate in the 2nd annual Dog Show hosted by the Paper Cities Kennel Club. Some of the participants were as young as five years old.

"Dogs were judged on how well they meet the standers of their breed,” explain Yvette Huesler, President of Paper Cities Kennel Club. “We like to include the younger generation because we are getting older and we want this to continue.”

More than 100 different breeds that are recognized by the American Kennel Club were showcased and judged on a variety of things such as their obedience, conformation, and showmanship. Many parents watched from the sidelines as their child showed-off their family pet.

“The confidence I see on her through her smile tells me she’s having fun,” stated Arik Hanneman, as he watched his 5-year-old daughter participate. “It’s great to see her out of the house doing something different.”

The Dog Show started early Saturday morning and continued until late Sunday evening. For many people, showcasing their dogs is a yearly tradition.

“I’ve been showing my dogs for the last eight years,” stated Kristin Everson. “The one I have today is a puppy and this is her first show so I thought I would come out to see how she’s doing.”

The community was invited to watch for free. Organizers look forward to hosting the event in Merrill again for next year.