Dogs involved in wild RV chase up for adoption

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/CNN) – A pair of dogs are now up for adoption after surviving a dangerous RV chase through the Los Angeles area last month.

Starlet and Onyx were taken to an animal shelter to recover and now they're ready for a new home.

The pair of dogs were in a stolen RV when the female driver led police on a high-speed chase from Santa Clarita to Tarzana, Los Angeles.

The RV crashed into six other vehicles, and even shredded off the side of the motorhome.

One of the dogs jumped out through the smashed front windshield of the moving RV.

The second dog stayed with the woman through the chase, but ended up with cut and bloodied paws.

"They are incredible, they are gentle giants, cane corsos and mastiffs, by nature are a great breed,” said Terri Fox, president of Foxy and the Hounds.

“They are big dogs so we are very careful about who we place them with and we would like an experienced owner. They are incredible. They are very bonded and we never separate bonded pairs ever, so they will stay together forever."

If you’re interested in adopting them, please contact Foxy and the Hounds. The dog rescue is located in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

