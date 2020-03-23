Dollar General plans to hire 50,000 new employees

Dollar General says it needs tens of thousands new workers to help with the increased number of customers that have flooded store since concerns over the coronavirus have heightened.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer.

The discount chain says it plans to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of next month to help keep up with demand. That number would grow its current workforce by more than a third.

The company noted the jobs are expected to be temporary, but adds that it anticipates some of the new employees are expected to stay longer and be provided with career growth opportunities.

