Dollar General to replace vacant Eleva Intermediate School building

The future plans for a vacant school building have been announced.

The Eleva Intermediate School building will be torn down and the land it sits on will house a new business.

Eleva Intermediate School was closed back in 2016 because of roofing issues and some other building problems.

Superintendent of the Eleva-Strum school district, Cory Kulig, said 1.35 acres of property was sold to Golden Warriors, LLC in August for $125,000. They acquire property for Dollar General Stores.

The remaining 1.25 acres in Eleva and entire Strum property is currently being surveyed and will then be appraised and put up for sale in the coming months.

As far as bidding on items or school assets left from the school, Kulig said the district has conducted a surplus sale in August.

Kulig said construction on the Dollar General is expected to begin in the Spring of 2021.

