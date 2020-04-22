Domestic abuse on the rise with safer at home orders in place

Since the stay at home order was put in place, a local domestic violence resource center says domestic violence is on the rise.

"We know on a national level that rates of domestic violence are expected to increase because of the many shelter in place orders,” said Jeni H. of the Family Support Center in Eau Claire and Chippewa falls.

With safer at home orders in place across the country, Jeni says victims of domestic violence are at risk now more than ever.

"People are literally at home with their abusers and not only is it people being at home with their abusers,” she said. “But with the current economic strain there is another added layer of people feeling they need to stay in unsafe situations."

Even though the family center is closed right now due to COVID-19, they are still offering plenty of resources over the phone.

"The biggest change to our services is that we are doing almost everything remotely,” Jeni said. “So we are providing a lot of services via telephone, via Zoom, really being able to try and connect with people online.But we are still providing services and that is really important for people to know."

"I think it is more challenging for people who need our services to contact us, they might be at home with their abuser,” Said Lori Borg of the Family Support Center.

But the family support centers in Eau Claire and Chippewa are hoping to make it easier to let victims of abuse know, they are still open and there for them.

"We're actually starting to do an outreach effort and are hoping to partner with local businesses to get the word out,” Borg said. “If we can hang posters out in businesses that are essential right now, people that need our services will see they are still supported.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse and need support, you can contact the Family Support Center, click here.