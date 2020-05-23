Domestic assault suspect arrested after fleeing from law enforcement

An Eau Claire man has been arrested after fleeing authorities in a domestic assault investigation.

On Saturday, deputies from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a follow-up investigation for a domestic abuse related assault.

The suspect identified as 26-year-old Justin Fichter was located in a neighborhood near Ball Street and Spring Street in the City of Eau Claire.

Fichter fled on foot and after a search, he was located and arrested off of Galloway Street near the Boyd Park footbridge.

Fichter was arrested on several charges and will be awaiting a court appearance.