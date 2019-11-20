Donation made to Boys & Girls Club for Thanksgiving Family Feast

The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley was able to say "thanks" for a sizable donation made Wednesday.

A check for $3,800 was given to them, by the Young Professionals of the Chippewa Valley.

The money was raised in October and will go towards The Boys & Girls Club's annual Thanksgiving Family Feast.

Nearly 100 members of Young Professionals donated, and organizers say the result went above and beyond their expectations.

"Their mission and what they're doing for our youth, especially in our community and the growth that they've seen in both resources in space and resources that they have, it just seemed like a great fit for our group to be able to help their cause."

The Boys and Girls Club Thanksgiving Feast is next Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at their location on Oxford Avenue in Eau Claire.

