Donor matching all Riverside Park band shell donations through 2019

Since September, the Riverside band shell project has completed the installment of arches and rafters.

However, the project still has more to go before being completed.

"We'll comeback late winter and put the roof decking on and the copper shingles, lighting, acoustical panels, and get it ready for the concert season of 2020," said Terry Bauer, tri-chair of the La Crosse Band Shell Consortium.

So far the project has raised over $800,000.

Organizers are again accepting donations for pavers in the park after continued interest.

Members of the project believe the pavers can make for a good present.

"If you're looking for a unique Christmas gift idea for family, a memorial for a family member who loved music, maybe came to concerts-- you can go to Lacrossebandshell.org and open up the paver form. All the information is on that form," Bauer said.

The pavers start at a $500 donation.

Organizers say the project still has about $100,000 left to be fully funded and now for every paver purchased the money donated will double.

"We're accepting donations through the end of the year for pavers and your donations will be doubled by an anonymous source who will match your contributions," Bauer said.

The anonymous donor has roots to the city.

"He has a vested interest. He is from La Crosse originally and he would like to support the La Crosse community," Bauer said.

Organizers say they will use the additional donations to add more seating to the park and renovate bathrooms.

The band shell was important to the community to protect musicians from weather and create a better environment for acoustics.

For many, it's exciting to see the project's progress in-person.

"They've seen the artist rendering most frequently, and now they actually get to see what it's looking like and they're just amazed when they walk by," Bauer said.

All donations will be matched through the end of this year, with the band shell slated to be completed by the end of April.