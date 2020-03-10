Dorchester man charged with child sexual assault charges

A Dorchester man has been charged in Clark County with child sexual assault charges.

Court documents show Martin Mireles Garcia, 37, has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, two counts of exposing a child to harmful materials and disorderly conduct among other charges.

Colby and Abbotsford Police say they investigated a report of repeated sexual assault and on March 2 they responded to residence in Abbotsford.

Garcia’s cash bond was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court next on April, 4.

