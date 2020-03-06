Double OT loss for Chippewa Falls in state hockey semifinals

The student section was packed in Madison as the Chippewa Falls Cardinals took on Verona at the Alliant Energy Center in the state hockey semifinals.

At the end of the third period, the game was scoreless.

Chi-Hi goalie Bridger Fixmer had an outstanding day with 38 shots stopped.

The hockey game went to double overtime, but Verona scored the lone goal in this hard fought game.

"There's something to be said about young men who come together and play hard and represent their community. You know, I just really feel for those kids because it's a journey right, it's a journey and your with them, you probably get to know them better than your own kids and their sad right now, but they'll realize what they accomplished probably in a few days," said Chippewa Falls Head Hockey Coach Scott Parker.

"It was a real close game, and a well fought game and obviously it's not the outcome that we wished for, but we fought and left it all out there. Left no doubt, and I'm proud of the boys for that," said hockey player Tyler Boland.