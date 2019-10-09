Dove Healthcare hosts first Family Caregiver Skills Fair

It can be hard to learn the required skills to do the job of in home care and still provide a high level of care to a loved one.

But one local skills workshop is looking to bridge that gap by providing the resources necessary to learn these skills.

Dove healthcare hosted the family caregiver skills fair on Wednesday with health experts in almost every field vital to in home care.

Booths ranged from nutrition, mobility, skin care, and self-care.

Organizers say this is the first workshop they've held and the participation was more than expected.

According to a spokesperson from the ADRC, family care givers are being expected to provide more intensive care to their loved ones.

They also say teaching the skills to help with in-home care leads to a better quality of care.

"Providing information to family caregivers is so empowering because the more they know, the better care they can provide for their loved one,” said ADRC Dementia Care Specialist, Lisa Wells. “Just offering this event today, free of charge, to learn to grow and it is also an opportunity to talk to other caregivers and getting some support as well."

Other care topics included handling medications and oral care.

Organizers say, as caregivers themselves, it feels good to provide this service to people who need it.

Even though it was the first skills fair, organizers say they are already planning the next one.

